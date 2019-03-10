Joe Gorga Is Ready To Step Up For Teresa Guidice‘s Daughters If Dad Joe Is Deported: ‘I’m There‘

Joe Gorga told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he’s totally there for Teresa Giudice’s daughters for ‘anything they need!’

Joe Gorga, 39, is prepared to help out sister Teresa Giudice, 46, in any way with her kids Gia Giudice, 18, Gabriella Giudice, 14, Milania Giudice, 13, and Audriana Giudice, 10, if Teresa and her husband Joe Giudice, 46, split following his anticipated deportation after his release from prison later this month. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Joe told us that he’s more than willing to step up when it comes to being there for Teresa’s children. “Oh yeah, I’m their uncle,” he told us. “Anything they need, I’m there for them.”

Joe went on to tell us that he thinks Teresa’s children might have to visit their father sparingly if he’s eventually deported. “If anything, at the most, they can go twice a year if they are lucky,” Joe admitted. “I mean it’s tough. It’s not just like going to Florida. It’s far. It’s tough, but I’m sure they are going to do as much as they can.”

And in terms of how Teresa’s daughters are holding up, they’re just treating the situation one day at a time. “The girls are taking it day by day,” Joe went on to say. “Obviously they need their daddy. They miss him. They are young little girls, and they are just growing. They are evolving. They need their daddy. It is very hard. They hear all the stuff out in the news. It is not good for them, but they are handing on. They are tough girls.”

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special, Teresa revealed to host Andy Cohen that she’d part ways with Joe if he is deported to Italy. However, we reported earlier how Joe doesn’t think that Teresa is 100 percent mentally ready to divorce her husband. “Is [Teresa] mentally prepared? I don’t think so. She’s held on this long, but is she mentally prepared? No, I don’t think so,” he said. “She is still holding that anger in. You know when you hold that anger, that’s what happens. But then there are days that she wants [Joe Giudice], she misses him and there are day she is mad. That’s all. That’s normal, right? Is that normal? [Her] emotions are up and down.”