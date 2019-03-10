See Pic
Jennifer Garner Brings Her & Ben Affleck’s Daughter Out For Sweet Mother-Daughter Dinner

Weekend Writer

Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina enjoyed a casual dinner on March 9 in Brentwood, California.

Jennifer Garner, 46, enjoyed more time with her children this weekend! The Alias actress took daughter Seraphina, 10, with her to dinner on March 9 for a special night just the two of them! The mother and daughter walked arm-in-arm in the street while immersed in conversation with one another.

On her early evening outing with her daughter, Jennifer rocked a black long-sleeved shirt, grey sweatshirt, dark denim jeans, and black peacoat. She wore white sneakers and black sunglasses with her hair pulled back into a ponytail for her dinner with her daughter. We love Jen’s laidback dinner look!

Seraphina kept warm in a dark blue puffer coat, light wash denim jeans, and rocked some bright red sneakers with purple laces. She had a blue watch on around her wirst. She wore her light brown hair straight down, and carried a book as she walked with her mom! It looked like a fun night out for the mother and daughter!

They weren’t joined by Jen’s other children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 46. Samuel, 7, and Violet, 13, didn’t come along this time! Jen’s been busy spending lots of time with her children, which fits in well with her almost one-year relationship with businessman John Miller due to his children from a prior relationship, as well.

“Things are working well for Jen with John because he is patient with her and not too demanding of her time,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He has kids too, so he gets it that her family comes first, and she respects his space too. John also has a great attitude and respect for Ben who is very present in Jen and the kid’s lives. Overall, Jen and John are getting along great and have found room for their families and each other.”

Jen was formerly with Ben from 2004 to 2015, with their divorce finalized in Oct. 2018. Jen has been spotted with boyfriend John on some date nights, but it’s clear no matter who her romantic partner is, her children are her number one priority in her life!