Celine Dion Wows In Black & Yellow Gown While Honoring Aretha Franklin During TV Tribute

Celine Dion graced the stage during the Aretha Franklin TV tribute special for a powerful performance of ‘A Change Is Gonna Come.’ The Grammy winner dazzled in a gorgeous black and yellow ensemble.

Celine Dion, 50, performed a stunning rendition of the late Aretha Franklin’s version of “A Change Is Gonna Come” during Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul on March 10. Celine’s vocals were perfect, and the crowd gave her rounds of applause throughout the performance. The Canadian singer looked amazing in a black and yellow dress that featured a cinched belt. The dress featuring a high-low silk, pleated skirt. Celine took a bow once her tribute performance to Aretha ended.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” was originally written and performed by the iconic Sam Cooke. The song was first released in 1964. Aretha, who died at the age of 76 in Aug. 2018, released her version of the tune in 1967. The classic song has also been covered by Otis Redding and Greta Van Fleet over the years.

The Aretha TV special also featured performances from Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe, SZA, and BeBe Winans. Celine, a 5-time Grammy winner herself, took some time away from her Las Vegas residency to help pay tribute to the Queen of Soul with so many other incredible artists.

Celine and Aretha have known each other for years. Celine and Aretha were both headliners with Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, and Shania Twain for the very first VH1 Divas show in 1998. Celine and Aretha, along with the other Divas, performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” together during the special.