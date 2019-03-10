Angela Bassett Dazzles In Gorgeous Red Gown During Aretha Franklin Tribute Special

Angela Bassett paid tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin during a special TV tribute on March 10. Angela wowed in a stunning red gown alongside her husband, Courtney B. Vance!

Angela Bassett, 60, looked absolutely stunning on stage honoring the late Aretha Franklin during Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul on March 10. The 9-1-1 star graced the stage with husband Courtney B. Vance to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul. Angela wore a strapless red gown by Krikor Jabotian that featured beautiful ruffles. Courtney looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The power couple introduced Yolanda Adams and Common during the show. Yolanda and Common stunned with a powerful performance of “Young, Gifted And Black.”

The TV tribute special also featured performances by Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe, SZA, and BeBe Winans. Tyler Perry hosted the epic musical event that honored Aretha, who passed away in Aug. 2018 at the age of 76.

Angela has been bringing her A-game to every single major event this year. This also isn’t her first time rocking an amazing red dress! Angela wowed in a plunging red gown at the the Woman’s Day 16th Annual Red Dress Awards in New York City in Feb. 2019. The Oscar nominee went on to slay at the 2019 Academy Awards in a one-shouldered pink gown. She attended in honor of her movie, Black Panther, being nominated. The superhero film went home with 3 Oscars. Angela also looked sleek and stylish in a strapless white gown at the 2018 Emmys.