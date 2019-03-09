Just days after removing his famous braids, Tyga made us do a double take again by showing off long and smooth straight locks in his hairdresser’s Instagram video on Mar. 8.

Tyga, 29, was all about bringing his A game in the hair department when he appeared in his hairdresser’s Instagram video on Mar. 8. In the clip, the rapper was being playful and danced while looking in a mirror and showing off his shoulder-length, straightened and smooth locks to the camera. The hairdresser was brushing his hair and couldn’t help but comment on his fun personality. “You make me laugh every video I try and take a serious video,” she said.

Tyga’s new straight do comes right after he debuted his hair without his famous braids while strolling to a workout class in Los Angeles on Mar. 5. He sparked a lot of attention from followers on social media after letting his hair loose and although some couldn’t believe how unrecognizable he was, others liked the different look on the talented music star.

This isn’t the first time Tyga’s hair has been the topic of conversation either. On Aug. 14, Nicki Minaj, who was in a Twitter feud with her ex Safaree Samuels at the time, took to the social media site to complain about helping Safaree pay for a $10K hair transplant that didn’t work, and she outed Tyga’s own hair transplant in the process. “Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DON’T LIKE UGLY!!!!!!.” Nicki’s tweet about Safaree read. Instead of striking back with a nasty reponse, though, Tyga attemped to make the situation lighthearted by posting a promotional tweet about Ziering Medical, the company he supposedly went to for his hair. “They off the hook. Tellem Tyga sent u,” his tweet read.

We’re not sure if Tyga is keeping his new hair look around for a while or if he’ll decide to put in his famous braids again, but either way, it seems he knows to work it, so props to him!