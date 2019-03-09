Tiny & T.I.: Inside Their ‘Sweet’ Family Day Out With Their Kids At Candytopia

It’s always so cute to see T.I. and Tiny Harris having a family fun day out with their kids. The couple took their children to the interactive Candytopia exhibit in Atlanta and we’ve got details on their outing.

After mourning the loss of T.I.’s sister Precious Harris on Feb. 22, his family needed some good times and got tons of fun memories thanks to a March 7 trip to Atlanta’s Candytopia. Think of the heavily Instagrammed Museum of Ice Cream amplified to all things sweet, as it’s a an interactive candy wonderland for family fun that is only coming to a few U.S. cities. Tip, 38, and wife Tiny, 43, took son Major, 10 as well as two-year-old daughter Heiress for a visit and they had the best time playing in the candy exhibit. It’s not clear if their 13-year-old son King took a pass, as he wasn’t seen in any of the videos from the trip. Even though T.I. and Tiny are both so famous, they acted just like any other proud parents on a family outing.

“Tiny and T.I. were at Candytopia yesterday in Atlanta, they were with their kids, having a nice family day out,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were very low-key, dressed down and very much focused in on their kids. And the kids were so cute and very well-behaved. Tiny and T.I. walked their kids though all the candy exhibits, they took their time and were having a lot of fun.”

“They stopped to play on the swings and Tiny even jumped into the big pool of marshmallows. They were clearly enjoying their quality time with their kids,” the eyewitness continues. Fan sites gathered up cute Instagram stories videos taken by Tiny and family friends who joined them at Candytopia. Tiny is seen cuddling Heiress while covered in a sea of Jet-Puffed brand “marshmellows” in one boomerang video, and in another Tip is seen holding on to his daughter’s hand inside a colorful swirl-covered room with a squishy floor that looks like the inside of a colorful lollipop.

In another video Major and a pal are seen squatting down as two pink pigs behind them explode into what looks like cotton candy balls. Major also had some one on one time with his sister inside of a giant shark’s head. Heiress looked so adorable in a leopard print track suit, as she plays on a yellow slide and swings in other videos. Tip and Tiny have the cutest kids and it’s always a treat to see their adorable outings as a Harris family unit. Candyytopia leaves Atlanta on June 2nd but opened a another location at Minnesota’s Mall of America on March 7.<