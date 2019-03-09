‘SNL’ poked fun at Gayle King’s explosive interview with R. Kelly for the show’s Mar. 9 cold open.

SNL did not shy away from lampooning R. Kelly‘s emotional interview with Gayle King for its cold open on Mar. 9. With Leslie Jones playing King, the sketch had Kenan Thompson‘s Kelly asking her to “please just call me, Fifty.” After Kenan admitted that his “lawyers telling me no, but my ego is telling me yes,” he tried to plead his case that he was innocent of all accusations. He insisted, “I’m not the Devil, and even I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the Devil?” After not realizing the interview began, Kenan was shocked to find that the cameras in the interview were in plain sight. He asked, “Y’all just keep the camera out in the open like that?” And finally, Kenan thought Leslie’s character was named Jail King, not Gayle King, remarking, “You’re not the Jail King, then what am I doing here?”

Meanwhile, on the Feb. 28 episode of SNL, the variety show parodied Michael Cohen‘s congressional testimony to hilarious effect. Ben Stiller returned to portray Donald Trump‘s former fixer and in addition to mentioning that he could relate to Khloe Kardashian in the wake of his treatment by Trump, Stiller sparred with an upset Jim Jordan, portrayed by Bill Hader. After Hader told Stiller “I’m so angry I didn’t wear a jacket today,” Hader quoted Jordan’s line from the testimony saying he hadn’t heard of Cohen before, to which Stiller replied, “Your mother has.”

Meanwhile, on the Feb. 16 episode, Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump in a cold open that was all about pitching Americans on the border wall, or as Baldwin bluntly called it, “Wall.” While he ended up calling Kim Jong Un a misunderstood guy. One of the highlights of the sketch was when he and CNN reporter Jim Acosta got into a back-and-forth about the exaggerated numbers the White House was using to justify declaring a national emergency.

When Jim brought them up in a question, Donald responded, “Oh my God Jim those numbers are faker than this emergency.”