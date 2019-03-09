Wendy Madison Bauer was seen for the first time since her fiancé Luke Perry’s death on March 4.

After his tragic death in the aftermath of a stroke, Riverdale actor Luke Perry’s fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, 44, was spotted out and about for the first time, and you can see pics here. The marriage and family therapist went out to get her nails done on March 8, just four days after her partner died.

Wendy appeared in high spirits as she left a nail salon. She wore a grey sweater, light wash blue denim jeans, and a black tank top. She held her phone and headphones with one hand while admiring her manicure on the other. She held a grey tote bag and walked out in flip flops. She wore her brown hair half-up, half-down, and had sunglasses on the top of her head. She got her nails done with a friend, who she left the salon with on Friday. Wendy looked like she has a good support system while she navigates this difficult time.

Prior to Luke’s passing, Wendy and Luke walked the red carpet together at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards. Their engagement wasn’t known to the general public, however, before Luke passed away. Her fiancé suffered from a stroke on Feb. 27 at the age of 52 at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. He passed away several days later, on March 4.

Wendy has explored various fields, career-wise. The brunette dabbled in acting, with appearances in shows like House and The Mentalist. She currently is a therapist, specializing in marriage and family. While we didn’t know the extent of her relationship with Luke prior to him passing away, we hope that she finds the time to mourn her partner in a way that makes most sense to her.

Luke was also survived by his two children, Sophie, 18, and Jack, 21, who he had with his ex-wife Rachel Sharp, who he was married to from 1993 to 2003. Many people have shared their messages of mourning after Luke’s death, including his co-workers from Riverdale. May Luke rest in peace, and our thoughts are with Wendy and Luke’s friends and family during this time.