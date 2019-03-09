Luke Perry’s Ex-Wife, Fiancee & Son Grab Dinner Together 4 Days After His Death — See Pics

Luke Perry’s ex-wife, his fiancee & her son all went out to dinner nearby the late actor’s house on Mar. 8.

Just four days after his tragic passing, Luke Perry‘s loved ones got together to share a meal together in newly released pictures. Luke’s ex-wife Rachel Minnie Sharp, her son whom she shared with Luke, Jack, 21, and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer got dinner together in Studio City on Mar. 8. They were also accompanied by someone who appears to be a friend of Perry’s daughter, Sophie.

But this wasn’t the only recent sighting of Wendy. She was spotted earlier on Mar. 8, looking in a good mood as she exited a nail salon. We reported earlier how Wendy is a licensed marriage and family therapist, according to her LinkedIn page. “I provide psychotherapy to adults, adolescents, and couples in a private practice setting,” Bauer wrote on LinkedIn. “I specialize in working with individuals suffering from anxiety. In addition, I have experience working with a number of issues including: depression and suicidality, self-injury, panic attacks, agoraphobia, OCD, low self-esteem, occupational problems, relationship difficulties, substance abuse, and issues related to transitions.”

Sine Luke’s tragic passing, so many of his Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars have expressed their condolences and shared sweet memories of what an upstanding guy Luke was. Recently, Jason Priestley, 49, broke his silence over Perry’s passing. Priestley wrote on Instagram, “It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Perry passed away on Mar. 4, surrounded by family members and friends, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. He had suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home on Feb. 27, and was placed under sedation. While Perry’s engagement to Wendy was unknown by most by the time of his death, the two had previously walked the red carpet together at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards.