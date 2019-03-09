Khloe Kardashian’s Fans React After She Shares Advice About Being Aware Of Saying ‘Negative Things’

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Mar. 9 to advise her followers to not talk bad about others, and she received some interesting responses that brought up her own words about Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, was trying to shed some light on being kind when she posted a message of advice to Instagram on Mar. 9, but it looks like the tables unexpectedly turned on her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote about how people should think twice before talking negatively about others, but her fans were quick to bring attention to the words she recently said about Jordyn Woods, 21, and they even told her she should take her own advice.

“’Your perception of me is a reflection of you’ Be aware of your words,” Khloe’s message, which she posted with a pic of herself taking a selfie, started. “What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say. What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else? Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement? Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them.”

“Practice what you preach,” one follower boldly responded to Khloe’s message. “You went from everybody’s favorite Kardashian to a bully. I hope you wrote that in hopes to take your own advice,” another wrote. “I love this caption but have that same energy toward others, sis ✊🏽,” a third follower said. “The pot calling the kettle black,” yet another wrote.

Although none of the followers mentioned Jordyn, it was clear to see they were referencing Khloe’s very public opinions about the former family friend and her cheating scandal with Khloe’s now ex Tristan Thompson, 27. After Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview about the scandal, Khloe has been tweeting her feelings about Jordyn and at one point, even said she was the reason her family broke up. She later retracted the statement and blamed Tristan instead, but still expressed that she was disappointed in Jordyn. She has also been tweeting many cryptic messages and quotes that seem to be about the situation.

Since Khloe’s been through a lot in her romantic life over the past few months, it’s easy to see why she would speak out on her emotions, but it didn’t look like many of her fans cut her any slack! Khloe has yet to speak out about the fans’ reactions to her latest message.