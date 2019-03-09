Kenya Moore Is ‘Open’ To Returning To ‘RHOA’ But Only If NeNe Leakes Leaves The Show

Kenya Moore has been truly happy living her life away from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’, especially with her new daughter, Brooklyn, but it turns out she’s still close with many of the cast members and she wouldn’t mind returning to the show if NeNe Leakes leaves it.

Kenya Moore, 48, could be a part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast again, as long as NeNe Leakes, 51, isn’t a part of it! The former cast member has been loving her life away from the reality show spotlight as a wife and new mom, but she still misses a lot of the women on the show and isn’t completely closing the door on a possible return in the future.

“Kenya would be open to returning to Housewives, but there’s no way she would if Nene were a part of it as it caused her too much stress,” a source close to Kenya EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s so close with Cynthia [Bailey], Kandi [Burruss]and Porsha [Williams] and they talk almost daily. They give her so much mommy advice and Porsha’s pregnancy (she announced it in Sept.) has brought them all closer together. They really do miss having Kenya on the show and around and would love for her to return.”

Kenya’s feelings about NeNe seem to reflect NeNe’s current feelings about most of her cast members. After the cast got together for a reunion taping on Mar. 7, the reality star unfollowed many of them on Instagram, including Kandi, Porsha, Cynthia and Eva Marcille, hinting that something dramatic must have happened at the event, which isn’t too surprising considering the drama that ensued on the Mar. 4 episode. Before she attended the reunion, which is set to air on Mar. 24 on Bravo, NeNe also took to social media to share a cryptic message that may have indicated she was ready to go into the taping with a “no bullsh*t” attitude. “I’m in the house! Bring it….RHOA Reunion season 11 #OG #Threat #headbitchincharge #watchoutheels,” her message read.

With the way things have been going with NeNe lately, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kenya’s condition to return to RHOA actually happened! Despite Kenya’s willingness to return to the show if NeNe leaves, the brunette beauty just gave birth to her daughter, Brooklyn, in Nov., and since then, she’s been focusing on her new work as a mother and her marriage to Marc Daly. “Kenya is happier than ever right now and feels so much less stress in her life,” the source continued. “She’s truly happier than she’s ever been. She sees where she was a year ago when she was doing Housewives to now where she has her dream baby and husband and she cannot believe the difference she feels in her life.”