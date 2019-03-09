Jordyn Woods In Talks To Appear On Reality Shows Beyond ‘KUWTK’ But Kris Jenner Might Stop Her

“Jordyn is currently fielding several offers from every big network to appear on different TV reality shows,” a source close to Jordyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “A lot of producers want to add her to currently running shows or add her to new shows in production. Kris will be watching closely to Jordyn’s next move. While Jordyn should be able to do other shows on other networks as an added character, if she decides to do her own show, that is where she may have a conflict of interest with Kris and the family. Any new show starring Jordyn alone may be perceived as a spin-off of the Kardashians. Then Kris would take issue as Jordyn may be in violation of existing contracts.”

If Jordyn does find herself on a new show that isn’t her own, she still may not even be able to talk about the KarJenners. “It will be much easier for Jordyn to appear as a player on a bigger show,” the source continued. “Then she must not discuss the Kardashians on a new show or series and not reveal any family secrets in order for Kris and the family to not take any action blocking Jordyn from continuing to work on TV.”