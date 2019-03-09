Exclusive
Jordyn Woods In Talks To Appear On Reality Shows Beyond ‘KUWTK’ But Kris Jenner Might Stop Her

Jordyn Woods has been on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ for years, but since that future is in question, she’s getting opportunities for other reality shows and Kris Jenner may prevent it from happening.

It looks like Jordyn Woods, 21, is trying to appear on other reality shows now that she’s not in contact with most of the KarJenner family members, but if Kris Jenner, 63, gets her way, she may stop her in her tracks! Jordyn has been appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for years, but ever since her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, 27, came to light, it looks like her future on the show is questionable. However, she may still be bound to contract negotiations set up with Kris, which could prevent her from starring in her own reality show.

“Jordyn is currently fielding several offers from every big network to appear on different TV reality shows,” a source close to Jordyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “A lot of producers want to add her to currently running shows or add her to new shows in production. Kris will be watching closely to Jordyn’s next move. While Jordyn should be able to do other shows on other networks as an added character, if she decides to do her own show, that is where she may have a conflict of interest with Kris and the family. Any new show starring Jordyn alone may be perceived as a spin-off of the Kardashians. Then Kris would take issue as Jordyn may be in violation of existing contracts.”
If Jordyn does find herself on a new show that isn’t her own, she still may not even be able to talk about the KarJenners. “It will be much easier for Jordyn to appear as a player on a bigger show,” the source continued. “Then she must not discuss the Kardashians on a new show or series and not reveal any family secrets in order for Kris and the family to not take any action blocking Jordyn from continuing to work on TV.”

Despite Jordyn’s future possibilities with other shows, it turns out a reconciled friendship between her and former BFF Kylie Jenner, 20, may not be completely off the table, and it may show up on an upcoming episode of KUWTK. “The Kardashians may not be through with her yet,” the source explained. “While Jordyn slowly works on repairing her relationship with Kylie, Kris and her KUTWK cameras are already planning to shoot a possible tearful, apologetic reunion scene where Jordyn pours her heart out to Kylie. Until they shoot that scene, Jordyn and Kylie are communicating minimally, but staying in contact, a text here and there and not much more, for now.”