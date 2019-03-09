Jordyn Woods In Talks To Appear On Reality Shows Beyond ‘KUWTK’ But Kris Jenner Might Stop Her
Jordyn Woods has been on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ for years, but since that future is in question, she’s getting opportunities for other reality shows and Kris Jenner may prevent it from happening.
It looks like Jordyn Woods, 21, is trying to appear on other reality shows now that she’s not in contact with most of the KarJenner family members, but if Kris Jenner, 63, gets her way, she may stop her in her tracks! Jordyn has been appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for years, but ever since her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson, 27, came to light, it looks like her future on the show is questionable. However, she may still be bound to contract negotiations set up with Kris, which could prevent her from starring in her own reality show.
Despite Jordyn’s future possibilities with other shows, it turns out a reconciled friendship between her and former BFF Kylie Jenner, 20, may not be completely off the table, and it may show up on an upcoming episode of KUWTK. “The Kardashians may not be through with her yet,” the source explained. “While Jordyn slowly works on repairing her relationship with Kylie, Kris and her KUTWK cameras are already planning to shoot a possible tearful, apologetic reunion scene where Jordyn pours her heart out to Kylie. Until they shoot that scene, Jordyn and Kylie are communicating minimally, but staying in contact, a text here and there and not much more, for now.”