Brie Larson Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: ‘Captain Marvel’ Promo & More

Brie Larson documented the week leading up to the ‘Captain Marvel’ release on social media, making her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Brie Larson didn’t take her superhero duties lightly when she geared up for Captain Marvel‘s release on March 8. The actress, 29, promoted the Marvel film extensively, attending various premieres, screenings and talk shows prior to its release – and then documented the incredible events on her social media accounts. Since she did such a ~super~ job, we’ve decided to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Before the week started, Larson already attended the premiere for the movie in London, but was still in the U.K. on Sunday. She acknowledged her trip on Instagram with a photo of her looking slyly into the camera while sipping a cocktail. “Thank you London you were a blast!” she captioned the post.

From there, it was off to Los Angeles where she attended another premiere for Captain Marvel on March 4. For the event, Larson stunned in a custom cream Rodarte gown covered by a sheer overlay embellished with white stars. She was clearly feeling her #lewk because she shared three different photos of her in it at the premiere.

Larson also hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live while she was in California, before jetting to New York to attend a screening of her film on March 6. She looked gorgeous at the event in a sparkly Rodarte crop top and high-waisted pants – and we weren’t alone in loving this ensemble. When The Room star shared a pic of herself wearing the outfit, Miley Cyrus commented, “Oh ! My fav so far!” followed by, “So into this Brie Fashion Feed I’ve got going on.” Girl, same!

Captain Marvel premiered on March 8, which coincidentally was International Women’s Day. Larson celebrated the occasion by sharing another photo from the Los Angeles premiere with her costars Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch. “Happy International Women’s Day to every type of woman – however you choose to define yourself, and all the ways you choose not to. Let that star shine! I see you!” she wrote alongside the photo. Our hero! Head up to the gallery above to see more amazing looks Larson has worn on red carpets!