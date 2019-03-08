Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Pneumonia Battle On ‘The View’ — Watch Update

After being absent from ‘The View’ for over a month due to a nasty case of pneumonia, Whoopi Goldberg updated her concerned fans by saying she’s recovering after coming ‘close’ to ‘leaving this earth!’

The iconic Whoopi Goldberg, 63, hasn’t been seen on The View since Feb. 6, as the Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy award-winner was stricken with a case -pneumonia. The month-long absence had left concerns and conspiracy theories (more on that later) in her wake. So, it was a huge relief for many when Whoopi appeared on the March 8 episode to give an update on her health. “Hey, yes, it’s me. I am here. I am up and moving around — not as fast as I would like to be. But I am okay. I’m not dead. ” she said in a video to her fans and coworkers.

“Here’s what’s happened. I had pneumonia, and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs…yes, I came very close to ‘leaving the earth.’ Good news. I didn’t. Thank you for all your good wishes…Thank you for everything. Ladies, I cannot wait to see y’all,” Whoopi added. She ended her message by blowing a kiss, reassuring everyone that she’ll be back “at the table” soon.

While Whoopi’s cohosts – Joy Behar, 76, Sunny Hostin, 50, Meghan McCain, 34, and Abby Huntsman, 32 – have been steering The View fine on their own, and it was Joy who gave the first update on Whoopi’s health during the Feb. 20 episode. “Whoopi is still out. She’s not feeling well…She’s actually recovering from pneumonia. That’s what she had. It’s a serious thing…I saw her last night and she’s very funny still and we had big laughs. She’s getting there.” Joy was not being hyperbolic. People 65 years or older are considered a “high-risk group” for Pneumonia, according to the Mayo Clinic, and should see a doctor immediately when they start showing symptoms of the disease.

“For some older adults and people with heart failure or chronic lung problems, pneumonia can quickly become a life-threatening condition,” the Mayo Clinic notes. For Whoopi, coming down with pneumonia meant taking time off the job which could be very stressful, lest anyone forget the heated confrontation between her and Fox News personality (and some would say, professional troll) Jeanine Pirro, 67. Shouting matches are probably not “doctor recommended” when it comes to recovering from pneumonia.

.@WhoopiGoldberg shares an update on her health as she recovers from pneumonia, saying she’s “okay” and “up and moving around”: “I came very, very close to leaving the Earth. Good news, I didn’t. Thank you for all of your good wishes.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/KfBR05dL1t — The View (@TheView) March 8, 2019

Whoopi is alive and getting better and honestly that's the only news I need on this #InternationalWomensDay WE LOVE YOU @WhoopiGoldberg pic.twitter.com/iQjGpKHCT3 — Kelly McKelvey (@kelmckelv) March 8, 2019

Nor, one would imagine, would hosting the Oscars be a recommended activity if one is recovering from a potentially fatal infection. Yet, when Whoopi took a leave from The View’s table, a conspiracy theory sprung up that suggested she was going to secretly host the 91st Academy Awards. Spoiler alert – she didn’t. Joy’s statement on Whoopi’s health was to squash these rumors. She’s not feeling well and there are all these conspiracy theories on the internet that she’s not really sick. She’s secretly preparing to host the Oscars,” she said, according to USA Today. “She’s not really even well enough to host this show right now, much less the Oscars.”

Whoopi even pulled out of hosting the Love Rock NYC benefit concert, even though she was scheduled to cohost alongside Martin Short, according to Us Weekly. The programs of the March 7 event still read “Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Martin Short,” even though she wasn’t there. Aww. Get better soon, Whoopi!