Paul Bernon: 5 Things To Know About Bethenny Frankel’s BF Who’s Supporting Her In Custody Battle

Paul Bernon has proven to be the ultimate support system for Bethenny Frankel through her taxing trial with ex, Jason Hoppy. Here’s 5 things to know about the reality star’s boyfriend.

Bethenny Frankel, 48, kicked off a custody trial with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 48, on March 4, and throughout the grueling day, her new love, Paul Bernon, was right by her side. Paul has been the ultimate support system for the reality star, and a source even told HollywoodLife that his presence in court meant “a lot” to Real Housewives of New York star. So – what’s Paul’s story? We’re sharing five things to know about the guy Bethenny has been dating since October of 2018.

1. He’s one smart cookie. Paul received his Bachelor of Arts degree in film studies from Boston University, according to Us Weekly. He then continued his higher education at New York University, graduating with a Master’s in real estate.

2. He’s quite the busy guy. Paul is the founder and partner of a production company, Burn Later Productions, according to his LinkedIn page. You may have seen a few of his flicks. Paul has produced films such as Drinking Buddies and Best Kept Secret. But – that’s not all Paul has on his plate. He’s also a managing partner at a Massachusetts based real estate firm.

3. Here for the cause! Bethenny’s boyfriend is a board member and founding chair of the Creative Council at EMILY’s List, a political action committee focused on electing pro-choice Democratic women.

4. Paul is divorced. He was previously married to Ashley Bernon, a well-known figure in the Boston social scene, and reportedly shares two kids with her.

5. He has Boston roots. Paul and Bethenny might be in it for the long haul – literally, Paul is located in Boston, according to his LinkedIn page. However, Bethenny has been spotted paying him a visit in Beantown now and again.