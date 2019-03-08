Lotte Van Der Zee: 5 Things To Know About The Miss Teenager Universe Who Died At 20

Dutch model Lotte van der Zee had a promising career ahead of her before her tragic death at 20.

Former Miss Teenager Universe Lotte van der Zee passed away at the age of 20 after suffering a heart attack in Westendorf, Austria on Feb. 20 and being placed into a medically induced coma. Here’s what you need to know about the late model who will be missed by so many.

1. She was was crowned Miss Teenager Universe (commonly abbreviated Miss Teen Universe) in 2017. After winning the pageant, she told the Dr. Muller blog about what she had learned from her experiences. “To be yourself. And that message I want to spread all around the world,” she sad. “I also learned who your real friends are and who are not. Because of this title, you occasionally meet people who want something from you. So, now I’m a bit more cautious whom I let in my immediate circle.”

2. She was place in an artificial coma. Following her heart attack, doctors were unsure of the cause of her sudden cardiac arrest, accord to De Limburger. Before her passing, she was transferred to a hospital in Munich by helicopter.

3. She was taken off life support after her condition worsened. “It started with her kidneys,” Lotte’s mom Eugeniek van het Hul told De Limburger. “She was then put on kidney dialysis, which kept her alive. But when it became clear on Wednesday that it would not be okay, she was taken off the machine. Lotte has had to endure a lot over the past few days. We did not want any further suffering.”

4. She had just turned 20 the day after her cardiac arrest. Born on Feb. 21, 1999, the model had been vacationing with her family in Austria when she started to feel unwell before her cardiac arrest. Eugeniek resuscitated Lotte herself.

5. A condolence registry has been created. The site allows you to order flowers, send a card, or leave a message. Our hearts continue to go out to Lotte’s family and friends during this difficult time.