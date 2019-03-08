When Does Daylight Saving Time 2019 Begin? When To Change The Clocks & What Else To Know

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight Savings is upon us, so find out when you need to set your clocks forward (ugh), why you need to do so, and whose fault it is that we’re losing an hour of sleep again.

Well folks, it’s that time of year again. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 10, specifically at 2:00am. That means set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday, or at least wake up at 2:00am to do it so you’re not screwed in the morning. Remember, it’s “spring forward, fall back,” baby. If you use your phone as an alarm clock, you get to skip this part, as the devices’ clocks reset themselves. Same goes with computers. Just remember not to freak out in the morning when you see the time on your coffee pot while you’e groggily waking up, okay?

Whether or not Daylight Saving Time is good kind of depends on your mentality. You see, we “lose” an hour of sleep by setting the clock ahead (bad). But, we gain an hour of sunlight, so you’re not leaving work or school in the dark under a cloak of darkness (good). The clocks change again on Sunday, November 3, so you have something to look forward to/dread again. So, you may be wondering why on earth we observe daylight savings, considering time is a construct and there are way bigger things to be worrying about right now. Blame Benjamin Franklin.

Good ol’ Ben proposed getting up earlier to conserve candles. No, seriously. The idea was thrown around and unofficially observed for years, but was officially enacted for the first time during WWI — March 19, 1918 — as a way to conserve coal. That swell idea lasted less than a year, but was picked up again in 1966 when the United States adopted the Uniform Time Act. Canada and parts of Europe also observe DST, but it’s called “summer time” across the pond. Know that DST is up to the states. Arizona and Hawaii don’t observe DST, and neither do US territories like Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa.