Tristan Thompson: Why He Won’t Fight Khloe Kardashian For Custody Of True

Tristan Thompson ‘does not plan to put up a fight’ with Khloe Kardashian over True’s custody, a source close to the basketball star told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Tristan Thompson, 27, will not be butting heads with his ex Khloe Kardashian, 34, over the custody of True Thompson, 10 months, following their latest split. A source close to Tristan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he is committed to co-parenting with Khloe, and he recognizes that Khloe can provide a “more stable home” than him. “Tristan loves True and has every intention of being a good father, and co-parent with Khloe, but it’s challenging,” our source told us. “He has been busy working. Tristan appreciates Khloe can give True or more stable home, close to family, so he is fine with her having custody of their baby.”

When it comes down to it, Tristan knows that he’ll see True whenever he’s able to, and he trusts that Khloe knows best about when it comes to their daughter. “He loves his kids and has a loose arrangement with Khloe to see True whenever he can,” our source went on to say. “He doesn’t expect that to change. He knows how much True means to Khloe, and what a great mom she is to their daughter, so he will agree to whatever Khloe wants to do. Tristan does not plan to put up a fight with Khloe over custody of True.”

Previously, Andrew A. Zashin, a family law attorney in Ohio, where Tristan resides, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how a prospective custody battle between Khloe and Tristan “could get very messy and very complicated.” “This case could be a jurisdictional fight, where the home state could be a ‘question of fact’ and we have to determine where the child has lived for the last six months because there’s an act called the UCCJEA (Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act),” Zashin told us. “Khloe and Tristan could be fighting in two different courts in California and in Ohio. The courts would have to communicate with each other to figure out which state has greater ‘significant connections’ with the child.”

Since his tumultuous split with Khloe, Tristan has been seen having several dinners with model Karizma Ramirez in New York. However, in the wake of their nights out together, Karizma is upset that people think she’s dating Tristan. “Karizma is upset by all the rumors that she’s dating Tristan,” a friend of Karizma’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Karizma’s telling people that it’s all getting blown out of proportion and swears nothing has happened between her and Tristan.”

Meanwhile, since Tristan’s dinners with Karizma, Khloe shared a cryptic message with her Instagram followers on Mar. 8 that could be about Tristan, writing, “Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did,” the quote read. “Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn’t and maybe never will. Hearts like ours are special.”

This follows all of the latest drama surrounding Tristan and Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods. While initial reports claim that Jordyn made out with Tristan at his house during a Valentine’s Day weekend party, Jordyn claimed in an interview on Red Table Talk that he only kissed her on the lips as she was leaving the party. While Khloe initially blamed Jordyn for “breaking up” her family, she later insisted that all the blame falls on Tristan.