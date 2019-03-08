She may be just weeks away from giving birth, but that didn’t stop Porsha Williams from breakin’ it down at her baby shower. Even with a huge bump, she still has moves!

Porsha Williams‘ baby shower was LIT — and there’s video evidence! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to share new footage from her Feb. 24 party, and it looks like she had an absolute blast. In the vid, Porsha shows off some epic dance moves. She starts out by grinding up on her fiance and baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, before turning around and shaking her booty, then breaking it down with a friend. Of course, she has a smile on her face throughout the whole clip!

Porsha’s ‘Winter Wonderland’-themed baby shower was the picture of perfection, with about 80 of her closest friends and loved ones in attendance. The reality star accentuated her growing baby bump at the event, wearing a gorgeous, blush-colored floral dress with plunging neckline. She was absolutely glowing as she posed for photos. “Oh, you already know it was a turn up!” Porsha captioned the video of herself dancing. “Ain’t no party like a McKinley party. #LoveMyBabyDaddy.”

After a lot of online speculation, Porsha confirmed her pregnancy in Sept. 2018, and just days later, it was confirmed that she and Dennis were engaged. It was quite a whirlwind romance, as Porsha and Dennis had only been together for a few months when she got pregnant. However, they knew each other for years before getting together romantically.

At 37 years old, this is Porsha’s first child, and she has been open about how excited she is to finally welcome her little bundle of joy. She also revealed that the little girl’s name is going to be PJ. It won’t be long until she’s here now!