Nicki MInaj Struts Her Stuff In Sexy Bodysuit While Performing Onstage In Paris

Work that runway, QUEEN! Nicki Minaj’s concert in France turned into Paris Fashion Week, as the ‘Barbie Tingz’ rapper slayed the catwalk while rocking the sexiest of bodysuits. Yaaas, Queen!

Maybe next year, some designer will want to book Nicki Minaj, 36, to walk for them? She certainly walked like any other model stomping down the runway at Paris Fashion Week. In a video posted to her Instagram (CLICK HERE TO SEE) Nicki took to the stage during her Paris concert while her track, “Bust Down Barbiana,” played overhead. As the song was giving shoutouts to her friend, Ariana Grande, (“And I’m still winnin’, Pacquiana (Pacquiana) / Percocets, popiana, killin’ everybody beat/ Thank you, next, Ariana (Ariana,” per Genius) Nicki opened up her translucent overcoat to reveal the tightest of bodysuits. After the crowd lost their mind, Nicki began to strut, giving all the high-paid models at PFW a run for their money.

This isn’t the only flexing Nicki has done recently. Prior to her model walk in Paris, she decided to show off her ride on Instagram. In a Feb. 26 Instagram video, she gave all her fans a look at her brand new Rolls Royce, which arrived at her home while she was out of town. “On the last Ep of #QueenRADIO Big Draco [Aka Soulja Boy] told me to get the RR Truck over the 2019 Range. I got both- couldn’t choose,” Nicki said, demonstrating a problem everyone wishes they had, as the vehicle is estimated to be worth more than $325,000 dollars. “Thank you @bobcarking_The King of this car sh*t.🤴🏽- should I make it pink like my old lambo? Decisions, decisions.”

While Nicki is winning the rap game and the car game, her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, 40, is winning…her friends over. Nicki’s relationship with her “problematic bae” (s/o Desus Nice) first gave all her friends reason to pause, as they were concerned over Nicki getting involved with a man who was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 (thus resulting in him being on the sex offender registry for life.) Despite Kenneth’s rap sheet being full of some eyebrow-raising moments, including doing time for first-degree manslaughter, he’s put in overtime in order to convince all in her inner circle that he’s legit.

“Everyone in her life is starting to come around,” a source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “The way he treats Nicki, the way he looks at her — it’s obvious how much he loves her. And he’s so protective. She has plenty of security but when they’re out in public together Kenneth acts like her own personal bodyguard…he’d take a bullet for her.”