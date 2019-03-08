NeNe Leakes Unfollows Nearly All Of Her ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars After Reunion Taping

This must have turned ugly at the ‘RHOA’ reunion taping for NeNe Leakes, as she’s now unfollowed nearly all of her cast mates on Instagram. We’ve got details on who she’s snubbed.

Whatever went down at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion taping on March 7 must have really pissed off NeNe Leakes as she’s unfollowed nearly all her cast mates on Instagram the following day. HollywoodLife.com did a check of her IG on March 8 and it shows she’s no longer keeping up with Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, as well as RHOA adjacent pal Tanya Sam. The only co-stars still in the 51-year-old’s good graces are Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe, so she must have not clashed with those two ladies at the reunion.

Before the taping it seemed like NeNe was going into the reunion prepared not to take crap from anyone. She posted an IG pic showing her name on a placard and wrote “#OG” and “Threat” in black ink over the white tape holding it to the carpet. Next to it she showed off her fab heel she was wearing for the taping that featured three gold watch bands as straps NeNe captioned it “I’m in the house! Bring it….RHOA Reunion season 11 #OG #Threat #headbitchincharge #watchoutheels,” so she was ready to throw down.

Kandi, 42, and Porsha, 37, drew NeNe’s ire this season when they went snooping inside her home’s closet in the March 3 RHOA episode. NeNe went absolutely ballistic on them, even grabbing the shirt of the cameraman who followed them on their spying mission.“How are you gonna overreact in your own home?” she told Andy Cohen during the episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired following RHOA. “If I tell you to visit me and ‘sit right there,’ you need to sit right there. You don’t have the right to go through my house and open up my doors, and go through my closets, my pantries, none of that. You would feel disrespected.”

NeNe was also noticeably absent from pregnant Porsha’s lavish Feb. 24 baby shower, which was attended by Cynthia and former RHOA cast member Kenya Moore. So even after taping ended there was still some bad blood between the ladies. We’ll find out what upset NeNe so much that she’s no longer following most of her cast mates when the first of three reunion specials airs on Sunday, March 24 on Bravo.