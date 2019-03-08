Miranda Lambert Doesn’t Regret Quickie Marriage To Brendan McLoughlin – It’s Like A ‘Country Song’

Sorry, haters — Miranda Lambert is still head over heels for Brendan McLoughlin, and has no regrets about getting hitched so soon! Miranda, we’ve learned exclusively, wants to be with her man forever.

Miranda Lambert is paying the critics no mind — because she’s too damn happy! The Pistol Annies singer just got married to NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin after two months together, and knows that people are critical about their whirlwind romance. She just doesn’t care! A source close to Miranda tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “has no regrets about marrying Brendan.They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can’t imagine life without him.”

How adorable is that? Miranda surprised fans in February when she announced on Instagram that not only was she in a relationship with Brendan, but that they were married! The couple met in November 2018 when her band played on Good Morning America, and then at Town Hall in New York City. Brendan’s a cop assigned to the Times Square area, and he did crowd control that day! Apparently, it was love at first sight.

When it comes to their love, Miranda has the perfect comparison: “she thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song — full of passion and romance,” the source divulged. The “doubters and haters” will have to deal with this, because she’s ignoring them. Brendan “makes her happy and it did not take her long at all to decide that she wants to be with him forever She would not have it any other way.”

Oh, and if you decide to ask Miranda anything about her marriage anyway… don’t expect a positive response. She told reporters waiting for her at the airport in NYC, “the world should mind their own f—king business” when it comes to her relationship!

HollywoodLife reached out to Miranda Lambert’s rep for comment.