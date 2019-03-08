‘Married To Medicine LA’ Preview: Asha Is Blindsided When She Runs Into Her Husband’s Ex

Dr. Roberts’s birthday party is full of drama. Asha is stunned when her husband’s ex shows up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Married To Medicine Los Angeles’ preview.

The Married To Medicine franchise is expanding! Married To Medicine Los Angeles premieres March 10 on Bravo, and the series follows a group of doctors and wives in the exclusive Los Angeles Medical community as they navigate their careers, social circles and marriages. In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE preview from the premiere, the cast has gathered at a birthday party for Dr. Roberts. Asha Kamali Blankinship is caught completely off guard when her husband’s ex shows up. She can’t let it go.

“This is disrespectful to me,” Asha says in the preview. “Am I an actress right now pretending not to hit her upside her head? That is an absolutely.” Jazmin Johnson tries to convince Asha not to let the situation get to her. “This is his ex. You’re married to him,” Jazmin says. She’s right about that! Shanique Drummond gets fed up with Asha’s antics over husband’s ex being at the party pretty quickly. “You are insecure,” Shanique says. “That is why you’re behaving like that… Be confident.”

The cast of Married To Medicine Los Angeles includes Asha, Shanique, Jazmin, Dr. Imani Walker, Dr. Noelle Reid, and Dr. Britten Cole. The premiere synopsis reads: “Asha tries to get her husband on the baby train, but he’s hesitant to board. Britten enjoys a visit from her family, and realizes how hard living apart will be. Meanwhile, Imani considers reconnecting with her biological father. Later, Shanique throws her hubby an epic birthday bash, but tensions brew when Asha is caught off guard when her husband’s ex-girlfriend makes an unexpected appearance.” Married To Medicine Los Angeles will air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.