Mariah Carey Shines Bright In Skintight Sequins For Sultry New ‘A No No’ Video

Mariah Carey’s sexy look in her ‘A No No’ video has us saying ‘yes yes yes.’ Watch as Mimi turns up the glamour in the sultry new visual for her latest single.

Yas, Mimi. Mariah Carey, 48, dropped a brand new video on March 8 and hot damn, she DID that. The stunning songstress gave her song “A No No” the visual treatment, and her dedicated fans are loving it. The star amped up her well-known glamour looks to the max for this one, and she was on fire in a teal sequin dress that hugged every curve. The singer made sure to stay warm with a massive fur coat on top, looking every bit the diva we know and love her to be. At one point, Mariah hit the town and even threw a dance party on a bus. Ummm, where was our invite Mimi?

The video was the perfect treatment for the sassy song, all about moving on from a breakup. Clearly, Mariah has no problem with the word “No.” “I ain’t even mad, no not like before//Off with your head, now slither out the door” she belts out in the lyrics. “Snakes in the grass it’s time to cut the lawn//Answers the hands AKA I cut you off” she says in one verse. Ouch.

Let’s hope that the surprisingly upbeat breakup bop is going to be on the set list for Mimi’s new tour. The music superstar kicked off her Caution world tour on February 27, and it looked like one epic show! The global trek will continue on through major cities in the U.S. and Europe before wrapping up on June 13. The songstress planned the tour in support of her latest album of the same name, which debuted at the very top of the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. For now, be sure to catch Mariah’s stunning new clip above.