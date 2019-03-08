Tensions are running high between Caitlin and Matt in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Love After Lockup’ finale. Matt keeps pressing Caitlin about bailing him out, but she’s not sure if she wants to.

Caitlin sets up a video call with Matt to talk about their next steps. She doesn’t want to ask too many questions because the visits are recorded. “I just need to get out of here,” Matt says in our EXCLUSIVE finale preview. Matt says he’s going to plead not guilty and asks Caitlin, “Are you going to bail me out?” Matt is certain he’s going to get bail, even though Caitlin is hesitant to say that’s definitely going to happen because of his priors. When things get heated between them, Caitlin tells Matt to “settle down.”

“I don’t know if I’ll bail Matt out,” Caitlin confesses. “I don’t know if I want to continue breaking my back for him to keep making messes.” Matt is in jail again for possession of a stolen vehicle. Caitlin is beyond frustrated over Matt’s bad decisions. “Are you going to keep stealing cars or are you going to call people to get rides?” Caitlin asks. Matt claps back that he didn’t steal a car and puts the phone down. This only makes Caitlin angrier.

“Are you going to come bail me out tonight?” Matt asks again. Caitlin snaps, “We have to see what the f**k they say today.” Caitlin also notes that if Matt’s bail is set at $5,000, then Matt’s out of luck because she doesn’t have that money.

The synopsis for the Love After Lockup season finale reads: “Megan and Sarah face off in an epic showdown. Brittany’s ex-girlfriend shows up to her wedding to Marcelino. Tracie is set free but will Clint show? Caitlin fears Matt may face major prison time. Scott reveals a shocking truth to Lizzie.” The March 8 episode will air at 9 p.m. on WE tv.