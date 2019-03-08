Lotte Van Der Zee Dead At 19: Former Miss Teen Universe Dies After Suffering Heart Attack

Miss Teen Universe 2017 Lotte van der Zee has died following a heart attack she suffered weeks ago. She was only 19 years old.

Well, this is absolutely tragic. Former Miss Teen Universe Lotte van der Zee, who won the title back in 2017, has passed away at the age of 19 following a heart attack she suffered weeks ago. Lotte’s parents Bert van der Zee and Eugeniek van het Hul broke the news on her Instagram account on Mar. 8. “Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore,” they captioned the post, which featured a picture of Lotte smiling in the snow, as well as a photo of her with her parents. “Our hearts are truly broken💔 We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages.”

Lotte’s parents had previously provided an update on her condition on Mar. 1. They took to their daughter’s Instagram account again, writing, “Lotte’s situation is unfortunately still unchanged. However, she has now been transferred to an academic hospital in Munich, where she is still kept a sleep under intensive supervision of the doctors in order to monitor her health.”

Lotte had suffered a heart attack weeks ago in Westendorf, Austria on Feb. 20, before slipping into a coma. Lotte’s parents wrote on Feb. 22, “Two days ago, during our holiday in Westendorf – Austria, Lotte started to feel unwell throughout the course of the afternoon. A feeling that swiftly escalated in sudden cardiac arrest. She was helped to the nearest hospital where she got into a coma and is since then kept a sleep under intensive supervision of the doctors in order to monitor her health.”

After she fell into a coma, Lotte’s condition worsened. “It started with her kidneys,” Lotte’s mom Eugeniek told De Limburger. She was then put on kidney dialysis, which kept her alive. But when it became clear on Wednesday that it would not be okay, she was taken off the machine. Lotte has had to endure a lot over the past few days. We did not want any further suffering.” Our hearts go out to Lotte’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.