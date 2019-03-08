Kimora Lee Simmons Relaunches Baby Phat Collection & Fans Are Hyped — See Memes

Baby Phat is back. Well, it will be, soon and fans of the streetwear women’s brand are thrilled that Kimora Lee Simmons is plotting its return.

It seems that everything 1990s and ‘00s is coming back – boy bands, fanny packs and now Baby Phat. Yes, the iconic fashion brand, created by Kimora Lee Simmons, 43, 20 years ago is coming back and fans are thrilled to hear it. The former model announced Baby Phat’s relaunch on March 8, revealing that she had bought the company back. “We had to hunt around to find it,” Kimora told WWD.

When the former model first launched the fashion line she was married to music mogul Russell Simmons. It was the sister brand to the Phat Farm men’s label. During its heyday in the ‘00s Baby Phat fashion shows were the place to be for celebs. Stars who were spotted on the front row over the years include everyone from Mary J. Blige and Nick Cannon to Ivana Trump and Star Jones.

Whether or not they’ll be pleased that the brand is back remains to be seen. What we do know is that the fans are thrilled. They flooded Twitter with funny gifs and memes after learning the news. One fan tweeted a gif of reality TV star Tiffany Pollard calmly sitting on a bed. “Me waiting to order my new Baby Phat fit online,” the person tweeted. Stylist Amber Janae shared a clip of Rihanna decked from head to toe in pink with her dancers. She wrote, “Me in my pink Baby Phat fit this summer.” Yet another fan shared a throwback pic of Kimora walking the runway wearing a Baby Phat bandeau, PVC pants and a faux fur jacket. “Mood, Baby Phat is coming back in 2019,” the person tweeted.

Kimora’s daughter Ming Lee Simmons shared the good news about the relaunch on her Instagram page by posting a pic of the Baby Phat logo, a cat. “Celebrating #internationalwomensday with a very special announcement! Baby Phat has always been a brand for women,” she captioned the photo. “We have always celebrated every shape, every size, every race, every background; every woman. In 2019, we’re bringing it back for ALL of us… Because we’re worth celebrating.”

Kimora walked away from the brand in 2010. Her life has changed a lot since Baby Phat first launched. She divorced Russell in 2009. They had two kids together, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, 16. In 2013 she married Tim Leissner. They have a 3-year-old son, Wolfe, together. Kimora is also the mother of Kenzo, her 9-year-old son with actor Djimon Hounsou.