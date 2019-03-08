Khloe Kardashian Admits She Held On To People Who Didn’t ‘Deserve’ Her Amidst Tristan Drama

After Tristan Thompson was spotted out with Karizma Ramirez for a second time, Khloe Kardashian posted an emotional new message about people who don’t ‘deserve’ her.

Khloe Kardashian is known to post cryptic Instagram messages to share her feelings, and she was at it again during the early hours of March 8. Just days after her ex, Tristan Thompson, was spotted out with another woman, Karizma Ramirez, in New York City, Khloe posted a quote about keeping undeserving people in her life longer than she should have. Of course, she didn’t mention Tristan directly, but after everything they’ve been through lately, it definitely seems to be directed toward him.

“Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did,” the quote read. “Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn’t and maybe never will. Hearts like ours are special.” The latest drama between Khloe and Tristan started in mid-February, when he was reported to have cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party in L.A. Jordyn eventually revealed that Tristan did kiss her on the lips at the party, although she insisted that there was nothing “passionate” about it. However, she also came clean about how close she and Tristan were sitting at the party, and admitted that she could understand why witnesses would think they were getting “cozy.”

Khloe has tweeted about how upset she is over everything, and at first, she blamed Jordyn for “breaking up [her] family.” But, when she received backlash for not holding Tristan responsible, she clarified that she knows the situation is really Tristan’s fault. However, she also made it clear that dealing with Jordyn’s involvement in the situation has been “harder and more painful,” because she considers Jordyn like a “little sister.”

Meanwhile, Tristan has not commented publicly on the scandal, but he hasn’t seemed to be struggling too hard — after all, he’s had time for at least two outings with Karizma in the weeks since his split from Khloe! As HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY, Tristan hasn’t even seen his daughter with Khloe, True Thompson, since before Valentine’s Day.

Luckily, Khloe has her whole family close by to help her through this difficult time, and is able to focus on True, rather than Tristan being out and about. “She is so focused on herself and True and doing what’s best for her at this time, and that includes cutting ties from Tristan as much as possible,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Though it does hurt to see him with someone else so quickly, Khloe feels it’s time for everyone to move forward and let Tristan be someone else’s problem, not hers.”