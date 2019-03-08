Patti Stanger Says Khloe Kardashian Needs A Love ‘Intervention’ After Tristan’s 2nd Cheating Scandal

‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’d love to do an intervention with Khloe Kardashian after her latest split from Tristan Thompson!

Relationship expert and Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d love to work with Khloe Kardashian to make sure that she’s never bothered by future romantic prospects who are unworthy of her time, especially following her latest tumultuous breakup from Tristan Thompson. “I’d love to do an intervention on her,” Patti told us. “I’d love to help her. I’d love to do a vibration on her so that these assholes don’t come into her life. Or any of their lives! Kylie has it too. What I’m trying to say is when you’re that successful and you’re that powerful, which those kids are — they created an empire — let’s give them due where the due is credit. They put brunettes back on the market as far as I’m concerned.”

And when it comes down to Tristan’s latest scandal, Stanger thinks his apparent behavior makes it unnecessary for Khloe to even confront him about it. “This is evident. We already have evidence,” she said. “In Lamar [Odom]‘s era, he was already an addict. When you’re an addict, it does come out in very different shades of grey, and she loved him enough to try to get him back on his feet, so there was… ‘Do I walk away from him if he cheated on me with hookers and prostitutes when I know he’s sick?’ So, let’s give her a slide on that because he was mentally ill and she didn’t want him to die, and I know Khloe. Khloe’s got a heart of gold.”

Patti also revealed that Khloe had told her years ago that she was going to swear off athletes altogether. “She’s not like you would think she is,” Patti added. “I know her back in the day when I used to go to her store and she swore to me that she wasn’t going to date anymore athletes. They’re handsome, they’re sexy, and they’re a lot taller than her. The other thing is that in this case, he did something really awful when she had the baby. He was seen with the three girls… We had video. We had evidence. But she just had a baby. I know she has a baby, do you think she’s going to make a rash decision? No! Marriage is working on it.”

And while cheating happens a lot in the relationships of celebrities and private citizens alike, what makes this an interesting case is that Tristan reportedly kissed Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe Kardashian‘s sister Kylie Jenner. “Plenty of people in history have cheated on their husbands and wives and started to work it out,” Patti told us. “What I don’t like is that this is in her camp. This is her sister’s best friend who has been a friend forever in high affluent circles. She’s best friends with Will [Smith] and Jada [Pinkett Smith], and that’s why she went to Jada for the interview. Personally, I feel she should’ve gone to Oprah. I think Oprah would’ve been way more bi-partisan because I just saw the YouTube interview, and she let her slide. And it doesn’t give us a slide no matter how young, 18 to 80, to drink and flirt… when you know he’s taken and he has a history of doing that. We know he has a history. What they were working on behind closed doors is their business, but, when there’s proof in the pudding, there’s proof in the pudding.”

Patti believes that Tristan’s actions are borne out of jealousy. “The bottom line is is that these men get jealous,” Patti added. “When you’re dating a very powerful woman, you feel like you’re in the shadows, and they do things that are stupid and dumb. They drink, they cheat, they party too much. I’ve seen it. But she doesn’t need to take this anymore. She has a beautiful baby, which is all she ever wanted is a child and she needs to find a man that loves her that would never do this before to her.”

When it comes to the entertainment and professional sports communities, Patti believes that these social groups experience temptation more than most average people. “I also think it’s indigenous to the sports community as well as the actor community,” Patti told us. “I think when you have so much temptation around you and cheerleaders are throwing themselves at you and actors are throwing themselves at you and actresses — it defines who’s a man and who’s a boy. It defines the line. So let’s take it to the regular community and let’s take it to the non-famous. Does it happen? Yes! And women cheat more than men and it’s never specifically talked about because it is in the statistics. We like to keep it internal and men like to boast in the locker room. It happens in every walk of life.

And when it comes to Jordyn’s explanation on Red Table Talk, in which she claimed that Tristan had kissed her once on the lips while she was leaving his house after a Valentine’s Day weekend party, Patti didn’t buy her story. “I’m sure Jordyn just saw it, and she took her chance,” Patti explained. “That story she told on Jada Pinkett’s couch — I laughed my ass off. She is lying. Her body energy is lying. Her crying was crocodile tears. I’m not buying anything because she knew not to cross that line. He had evidence before cheating like that. What did she think, that they were going to forgive her? Give me a break.”