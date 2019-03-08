Jordyn Woods Returns To Instagram With Message Of Hope After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods just returned to Instagram for the first time since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal & shared a positive message to her fans!

In the wake of all the drama between herself, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and (former?) bestie Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods has finally broken her social media silence. Posting a pair of selfies on Instagram today on Mar. 8, Jordyn shared a message of self-improvement in her caption, “If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday💕.” Wearing a white blouse in the photos, which you can see below, Jordyn looked cheerful and upbeat in her first Instagram post since that fateful Valentine’s Day weekend party at Tristan’s house.

Earlier today, Jordyn caused a stir on Instagram by breaking the social media ice with Kylie by liking a picture that her former bestie posted. However, since she double-tapped the photo, Jordyn has taken back her like, for reasons unknown. That’s right, she actually unliked the photo hours later.

Despite Jordyn retracting her Instagram like, she still has faith that she’ll be on good terms with Kylie and Khloe at some point in the future. “Jordyn really believes she will be friends with Kylie and the Kardashians again,” a source close to Jordyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s going to take some time, but Jordyn wants to have a dialogue with the family to get back to a good place with everyone and would hate to see their friendship be forever lost. Jordyn knows she did wrong, but wants the chance to make up for what she did and be forgiven and she would want nothing more than to be Kylie’s friend again. They are basically sisters and losing the friendship forever would be like a death in the family for Jordyn. She needs to figure out how to get back with everyone. She feels if she isn’t friends with the family again then Tristan ends up winning.”

While Khloe was quick to blame Jordyn for “breaking up” her family following Woods’ Red Table Talk interview, in which she insisted Tristan kissed her on the lips once as she was leaving his Valentine’s Day weekend party on Feb. 17, she since decided that Jordyn was not to blame. “Khloe was in such shock and disbelief watching Jordyn’s interview when it went live so she immediately reacted and took to Twitter,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is an emotional person, and she reacted out of anger, blaming Jordyn and almost defending Tristan. Khloe knows Tristan hasn’t done much to apologize and she knows it’s time to be done with him for good. Khloe blames Tristan heavily for this mess. Tristan was upset with Khloe for breaking up with him and Khloe feels he did this almost to seek revenge. After taking some time to calm down, Khloe realized that she let her emotions get the best of her and Tristan did instigate this and though she is very hurt and upset with Jordyn, she does feel Tristan was the instigator.”