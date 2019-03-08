Jordyn Woods Likes Kylie Jenner Instagram Photo After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner posted a sizzling hot new Instagram post amidst the Jordyn Woods drama – and Jordyn liked it!

Kylie Jenner, 21, hasn’t posted that many personal photos on her Instagram that aren’t Kylie Cosmetics promotional shots recently, but she just posted a sexy Instagram photo – and her (former?) best friend Jordyn Woods, 21, liked it. Yes folks – this it not a drill. Jordyn, who has stated that she wants to mend her relationship with Kylie after the scandal that rocked the whole KarJenner universe, is showing her old roommate some love on social media.

Within an hour of the picture being up, Jordyn made sure to double-tap the picture to show Kylie that she liked the photo. Of course, it was a small gesture, but it was a public way to show Kylie that she “liked” her content showed that she still cared about the youngest Jenner sister. On Jordyn’s “Red Table Talk” episode, she had said that she and Kylie spoke a couple of times since the scandal occurred.

Kylie’s pic showed her sitting on a carpeted floor in a dark room, looking away from the camera. She wore a white crop top and shiny red pants, along with a matching heart-shaped red purse. Kylie’s dark, wavy hair flowed behind her back, and she had on a brown eyeshadow look with a muted matte pink lipstick. Kylie’s contour and blush was applied to perfect, and she wore a silver chain necklace around her neck. The reality star also wore a couple of rings and watch for accessorizing. Kylie captioned the pic with a simple black heart.

We still have yet to see if Kylie decides to forgive Jordyn for kissing her older sister’s basketball player (now ex-) boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, on Feb. 17 at his party. Jordyn has publicly – and allegedly privately – apologized to both Kylie and Khloé Kardashian, 34, but time will tell if they welcome her back into their good graces. For now, we’ll probably see more of Jordyn showing their fam some love on social media. But, um, we agree with Jordyn – we like Kylie’s pic, too!