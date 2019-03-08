Joe Giudice Could Sit In Prison For Another 6 Months — He’s Not Getting Out Anytime Soon

Joe Giudice would’ve been a free man on March 14. But after appealing his deportation order, the ‘RHONJ’ star is ‘remaining incarcerated until his appeal is satisfied,’ our source says — that wait time could take ‘longer’ than half a year.

After serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, Joe Giudice, 48, should’ve been released from prison on March 14. His release date status has since been changed to “unknown” on his inmate record at the Pennsylvania prison FCI Allenwood, as he has yet to hear back from his appeal filing over a deportation order, which was revealed on the Feb. 13 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “Teresa [Joe’s wife], Joe and the Giudice family feel extremely frustrated right now because people think Joe is getting out of jail next week and he’s not. In fact, Joe’s not getting out of jail anytime soon,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. For now, our source says that “Joe is fighting tooth and nail to remain in the US” after a judge ordered the former Bravo star to be deported to his native Italy in Oct. 2018. Joe, also known as Giuseppe, filed an appeal weeks later.

“He’s not even thinking about where he’ll go and what he’ll do until it happens,” our source continues. “Joe’s remaining incarcerated until his appeal is satisfied, so essentially, he has two choices — He can get deported and be in Italy within the next couple of weeks, or sit in jail while he fights this.” As you can guess, Joe went for option No. 2: “He’s choosing to fight.” All he can do now is play the waiting game — and our source predicted how exactly long that could take.

“He’ll be sitting in jail waiting to find out if his appeal is going to go through or not. He’s been told that he could be in jail for another six months if not longer while he waits, which upsets him and the girls, but he’s willing to do anything and everything to stay in the US…Right now, there’s no Joe coming home,” our source reveals. Waiting at home for Joe are his four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, in addition to his wife of 19 years, Teresa. The RHONJ star, who served an 11-month sentence for the same charges as Joe, confirmed that they would split if Joe was deported. And he also won’t be returning to Bravo’s screen anytime soon, according to our source. “Hopefully you’ll see him on the other side of the appeal, but you’re not going to see Joe anytime soon, so Bravo fast tracking filming has nothing to do with seeing Joe,” our insider explains.

HollywoodLife had EXCLUSIVELY spoken with a New Jersey state family attorney, Peter G. Aziz, when the deportation order was first issued. A traditional appeal is not Joe’s sole option to remain in New Jersey. “There is another way which is called a ‘motion to reopen,’ but he would have to convince the judge that the case should be reconsidered along with supportive law, facts and evidence that may persuade the court,” the attorney told us.