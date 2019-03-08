Gemma Chan looked amazing in an pink top and confetti covered pants at the ‘Captain Marvel’ premiere – but she’s not the only star who nailed their look this week.

Gemma Chan proved she had superpowers when it came to style at the Los Angeles premiere of Captain Marvel. She attended the event on March 4 in a light pink asymmetrical top with pastel confetti covered pants by Ralph and Russo. The Crazy Rich Asians star completed her fun ensemble with silver pointed heels. But she’s not the only star who slayed at the premiere. Brie Larson also dressed to impress in a light beige Rodarte gown with a sheer overlay embellished with white stars. These women sure do have some super style skills!

Plenty of celebs also brought their fashion A-game to the City of Light as Paris Fashion Week wrapped up on Tuesday. Devon Windsor wowed in a floral suit for a cocktail party on March 3, while Gigi Hadid stepped out on the same day in a pink and cream Prada mini dress. Emma Stone wore a brown Louis Vuitton coat dress to the designer’s show on March 5, where Karlie Kloss was also spotted wearing a structured navy mini dress by the label. Meanwhile, Elle Fanning gave us an early spring moment at the Miu Miu show in a pale yellow dandelion dress.

After PFW finished up, some celebs were still spotted out in the French city wearing more incredible ensembles. Nina Dobrev looked chic in a black and white checkered Monse jacket and leggings on March 6. Later that night, Kim Kardashian sported a daring sheer leopard catsuit by Azzedine Alaia under a black velvet coat. Finishing out the week, we have Lili Reinhart who dazzled in a baby blue lace dress while supporting boyfriend Cole Sprouse at the Five Feet Apart premiere on March 7. Head up to the gallery above to see all the great style moments!