Gabrielle Union Shares Cute New Photo Of Daughter To Celebrate Her Turning 4 Mos.

Oh, how time flies. Gabrielle Union’s baby girl is officially four-months-old, & the star celebrated the milestone in the sweetest way.

Three cheers for four months. Gabrielle Union, 46, celebrated a milestone for her baby, Kaavia James Union Wade, on March 7, and her photo from the day was cuteness overload. In a snapshot shared to her Instagram, the actress let her 12 million followers in on the special day. The photo showed her little one sitting on the couch at home, rocking head-to-toe red, including an adorable tutu. Baby Kaavia looked ovejoyed to be turning four-months-old judging from the happy smile on her face. “Red Swan turns 4 months 👼🏾 @kaaviajames is growing sooooo fast!!” Gabrielle captioned the sweet photo, which included a “4 months” sign.

Even at four-months-old, Kaavia is already a certified superstar on the gram. She has a bustling page of her own, which boasts 526K followers. Yeah, casual. On her very own page, presumably moderated by mom, another snapshot from her celebratory day was shared. However, this one may have been EVEN cuter. Kaavia donned a glamorous pair of white, heart-shaped sunglasses in the post, and was styling big time just like her famous mom. “Day party in LA. Cute casual they said. I live for a stunt as you can see,” the hilarious caption read.

The rest of little Kaavia’s Instagram is chock full of more adorable selfies, and sweet family photos. It’s hard to believe Gabrielle has time to keep up with the well-documented social media account in addition to her own. The superstar was just announced as the newest judge for America’s Got Talent’s forthcoming 14th season. Here’s to hoping baby Kaavia will get some screen time alongside her mum!

Could little Kaavia get any cuter? We think not. See her adorable four-month milestone pic above. We just have one question: can we borrow those sunglasses?