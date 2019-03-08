Cole Sprouse Reveals How ‘Riverdale’ Paved The Way For Him To Take On 1st Major Film Role In 20 Years

Cole Sprouse credits ‘Riverdale’ for leading him to his newest movie, ‘Five Feet Apart.’ Cole EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he ended up starring in the new movie!

Cole Sprouse, 26, has been acting ever since he was a child (remember The Suite Life of Zack and Cody days?!), but his upcoming movie Five Feet Apart, will be his first major motion picture since Big Daddy in 1999! We spoke with Cole EXCLUSIVELY on his new movie’s red carpet in Los Angeles, and he said, “There was a while where I thought I was not going to do acting anymore and I came back and it started with Riverdale and the rest sort of fell into play!”

Since Cole was six years old in his last movie, this will be the first time he’s starring in a film as a leading love interest. Five Feet Apart is a tragic love story between two teens who have cystic fibrosis and are attracted to one another, but must remain five feet apart at all times due to their health. Cole walked the carpet at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on March 7 with his co-star Haley Lu Richardson, 24, his twin brother Dylan, and girlfriend (and Riverdale love interest) Lili Reinhart, 22.

Cole definitely hasn’t had a traditional Hollywood career – his first acting job was Grace Under Fire in 1993, when he was a baby! After that, Cole and his twin brother Dylan went on to have careers as child stars, starring in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody together as twins who lived in a hotel from 2005 to 2008. That led to spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck from 2008 to 2011, before the twins decided they’d take a break from the entertainment world to pursue higher education at New York University.

The twins left the spotlight while in college for four years, but after graduating in 2015, Cole was cast in The CW’s Riverdale as moody, angsty teen Jughead Jones. The successful teen drama has lasted for three seasons, which apparently, led to Cole starring in his newest film with Haley. The movie is released nationwide on March 15, 2019. We can’t wait to see it and continue supporting Cole!