Chicago West, 1, Walks Around In Mom Kim Kardashian’s Neon Heels & Plays With $15K Baby Hermes Bag

Chicago West is starting off young at mastering walking in high heels. The one-year-old toddles around in her mom Kim Kardashian’s neon pumps while holding onto a $15K Birkin bag in an adorable video.

The apple sure didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Chicago West‘s love of her mom Kim Kardashian‘s expensive handbags. The 38-year-old returned home from Paris Fashion Week and spent some quality time with her one-year-old daughter, who seemed to have raided Kim’s closet. She shared an Instagram stories video of her little one donning her mama’s neon yellow high heels while wearing a white Travis Scott AstroWorld: Wish You Were Here baby tour shirt and the toddler does an impressive job at maneuvering around in the pumps. Considering she only learned to walk over the past few months, mastering the art of heels at such a tender age shows she’s a true Kardashian.

Not only that, she has her mom’s taste in expensive handbags. “Where are you going?” Kim asks Chi as she toddles around in the heels, which make clip clop noises on the hardwood floor. Kim then tells her “You need a purse to go with that” and hands her a $15K Hermes baby Birkin bag. Chi studies it for a bit and can’t figure out how to open it so Kim does it for her so her daughter can look inside.

The bag is either brand new or never used as Kim opens it up to get out the strap that can turn it into a shoulder bag instead of a hand bag. But it still has plastic wrap around it, the bag is that pristine! She leaves the bag open for Chi to inspect and then heads off camera, with her daughter grabbing the bag and toddling along after her mama.

This isn’t the first time a KarJenner baby has shows they love expensive handbags. In January Kylie Jenner, 21, shared an IG video of her giving small black Louis Vuitton purse with the logo in various colors to her then 11-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. The little cutie naturally reached out for it in excitement as if she was getting a new toy. But she knew exactly how to treat the $2K bag right, putting it over her shoulder at one point and then she brought it around to the front and had the strap hanging from her elbow as if she was about to head out shopping. Kylie was SO proud of her daughter, captioning the video “omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t.”