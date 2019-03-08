‘Captain Marvel’ Review: Brie Larson Commands An Epic Origin Story That’s A Game-Changer

Marvel travels back time for ‘Captain Marvel’ in order to move the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe forward. Brie Larson anchors the origin story of one of the most powerful Marvel superheroes.

Captain Marvel puts a female Marvel superhero center stage for the first time. After 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, it’s about time. Brie Larson plays the titular Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, in a story that dives deep her into her past and chronicles her rise to understanding her game-changing powers.

Carol finds herself thrust into the middle of a war between two alien races, and she must decide whose side she should really be on. This journey, set in the 1990s, brings Carol face-to-face with a young Nick Fury, whose career within S.H.I.E.L.D. is just getting started. Carol must also face her past, which includes BFF Maria Rambeau, as she struggles to figure out who her enemies and allies are.

Brie takes command of the title role with ease. She’s a total badass from start to finish. Friendship is a major focus of Captain Marvel. Carol and Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury is one of the best dynamics to ever be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their chemistry is so natural and downright hilarious.

A key part of Carol’s past includes Maria, who keeps Carol grounded and becomes family. Lashana Lynch is a perfect sidekick and proves you don’t need to have superhuman powers to be a total boss. However, it would have been nice to see more of their friendship during Carol’s past on Earth.

The biggest scene-stealer of Captain Marvel is undoubtedly Goose the cat. The adorable feline will make you laugh harder than you’ve laughed in a long time. Fury and Goose should get their own spinoff. They’re that good together. Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law also play key roles and help make Captain Marvel a fully fleshed out superhero movie.

One of the best and most crucial aspects of Captain Marvel, especially for the Marvel fans, are the nods to Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie reveals just how Fury got those three scratches across his eye and how a certain name for a certain group of superheroes got coined. Despite Captain Marvel being set in the past, the film is the perfect lead-in to Avengers: Endgame, which will be released on April 26. Carol will be appearing in Endgame, and Captain Marvel gives a glimpse as to how big of a role she’ll play in defeating Thanos. Thanks to Captain Marvel, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking incredibly bright. Give us a sequel!