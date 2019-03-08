‘Captain Marvel’s End Credits Scene Explained & What It Means For [SPOILER]

When it comes to Marvel movies, the end credits scenes are essential. ‘Captain Marvel’s end credits scene gave Marvel fans a glimpse as to what’s to come in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

The first end credits scene comes about midway through the Captain Marvel credits. The scene, which is from Avengers: Endgame, starts with a close-up of Nick Fury’s pager that we saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Before he turned to dust, thanks so Thanos wiping out half of the universe, Fury sent a signal to Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers using the pager. In Captain Marvel, we learned that Carol told Fury to use the pager only in case of emergencies. Thanos getting rid of half of all life in the universe with the snap of his fingers was an emergency.

The pager continues to beep until it suddenly stops. Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers are looking at data about just how many people have died as a result of Thanos. James Rhodes tells Natasha and Steve that the pager has stopped working, and Bruce Banner has no explanation for it. “I thought we bypassed the battery,” Steve says. Rhodes says that the pager is still plugged in, but it just stopped. Steve says to reboot the pager and send another signal. “I want to know who’s on the end of that thing,” Black Widow says.

Out of nowhere, Captain Marvel shows up. “Where is Fury?” Captain Marvel asks before the scene ends. So, Captain Marvel clearly got the signal from Fury and now she wants answers. Captain Marvel will be an essential part in helping the Avengers take down Thanos and help Fury in Endgame, which will be released April 26. There is also another brief end credits scene that features Goose the cat throwing up the tesseract in Fury’s office.