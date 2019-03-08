Blake Shelton Loves How Gwen Stefani ‘Fawns Over Him’: It’s ‘Flattering’

Blake Shelton absolutely loves it when Gwen Stefani raves over his good looks to her followers, a source close to Blake told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Blake Shelton, 42, is “flattered” that his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 49, asked all of her followers on Mar. 2 to rate how hot he is using a scale with a heart-eyed emoji. A source close to the country star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he appreciates “how she fawns over him,” especially to her fans. “Talk about flattering,” our source told us. “When the person you are in love with tells anyone and everyone that you are sexy, how is that ever a bad thing? It is really only a great thing to hear, and Blake is taking it as such. But since Blake is so playful with everything and a genuinely funny guy, he jokes with Gwen about being the sexiest man alive all the time and that Gwen is late to the game on her claims of him being sexy. They both have fun with it, and he appreciates how she fawns over him because he feels that she is amazing herself.”

Recently, Gwen made fans’ hearts melt by sharing a video on her Instagram story of Blake returning home. Sharing a clip of Blake’s plane arriving on the airport tarmac on Mar. 3, Gwen also captured the moment one of her sons, who appears to be Zuma Rossdale, 10, ran up to him as he was deplaning to give him a big hug. On top of that, Gwen later joined their hug and gave Blake a sweet kiss.

Meanwhile, both Blake and Gwen were not affected by news of Blake’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert‘s surprise marriage to New York City cop Brendan Mcloughlin. “Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage,” a source close to Blake and Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now.”