Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Caring’ Boyfriend Supported Her After Stressful Day In Court: ‘It Meant A Lot’ To Her’

While Bethenny Frankel fought for full custody over her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, her new boyfriend Paul Bernon was right there in court. His presence in the sidelines meant everything to the ‘RHONY’ star.

Bethenny Frankel, 48, kicked off a custody trial with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 48, on March 4, but she’s not fighting this legal battle alone. “Bethenny is doing amazing and her caring boyfriend Paul Bernon was quietly supporting her in court this week,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Paul is the founder of Burn Later Productions, which has produced films like Drinking Buddies, and he was first photographed with The Real Housewives of New York star in Oct. 2018. His presence in court didn’t go unnoticed, as our source adds that the effort “meant a lot to [Bethenny] to have him there by her side.” It’s been a challenging past few days for Bethenny, as were told before that the Bravo star was even “crying in the courtroom” as she fought for full custody over her and Jason’s eight-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

“After a very stressful yet vindicating week in court for her, Bethenny is doing OK and doing her best to be a good, hands-on mom, despite the challenging time,” our source continues. Just a day after Bethenny’s visit to court, the mother asked her Instagram followers how to sign up for food art classes in New York, per Bryn’s request! Bethenny treasures her time with her daughter, as she’s “the most important thing to her and she will do everything in her power to get full custody,” our source adds. After facing off against her ex in court, “she’s really trying to take this time right now to focus on her daughter, happiness and overall just a better quality of life for herself.” The parents reached a settlement agreement in 2014, but Bethenny sued for custody in Dec. 2017 and decided to go to court “because she feels that she is best fit to make decisions for Bryn,” our source tells us, but our insider does point out that “of course, Bryn needs her dad.”

“However, Bethenny feels she should have full custody based on all the evidence presented in court,” our source clarifies, and claims that “Bethenny has dealt with years of emotional abuse from Jason.” As we’ve told you, Bethenny detailed the alleged abuse during Wednesday’s testimony, claiming that her ex refused to leave their TriBeCa home after separating in 2012 (they finalized their divorce in 2016), in addition to allegedly painting Bethenny in a bad light during his phone calls with Bryn. After the testimony, Bethenny “feels vindicated after finally having her truth in court heard,” our source says, especially after “she felt Jason always painted her to be the bad guy and after court this week.”

While this custody trial plays out, Bethenny’s keeping herself busy with exciting new projects. “Bethenny is also currently working hard with Skinnygirl Jeans and their design team to put the finishing touches on the holiday 2019 line. She’s extremely hands on and involved,” our insider says, and that’s not all! She’s applying that same work ethic for her 2019 appearances on the Home Shopping Network, where she originally launched Skinnygirl Jeans, but hopes to produce “more television and get even more involved with her foundation bStrong.” The foundation provides disaster relief, as it has aided victims in Guatemala after Volcano De Fuego erupted and is currently helping those affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.