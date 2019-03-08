Ariana Grande Posts Sexy ‘Dangerous Woman’ Era Video For International Women’s Day

Ariana Grande shared an empowering video for International Women’s Day with her Twitter followers on Mar. 8!

Happy International Women’s Day! In honor of today’s recognition of women all over the world, Ariana Grande, 25, treated her fans to a video that she had made for 2017’s “Dangerous Woman” tour. In the video (below), Ariana wears a bodysuit and knee-high leggings, while phrases such as “Strong Grounded Centered Connected” and “Not Asking For It” flash on the screen. In addition to the video, Ariana wrote on Twitter, “we made this for the dwt and you’ve been asking for it since 🖤 happy international women’s day every day to women of every color, shape, size, sexuality, age, religion, trans, cis, and all who identify ! u are everything and i’m proud of u everyday. female by @HANNAHLUXDAVIS 🌫.”

Meanwhile, Kristen Chenoweth recently opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 27 about whether she’d like to collaborate with Ariana on a record. “Please!” she told us at her event, An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth: In Conversation With Bryan Fuller. “I love ‘thank u, next‘ and I’m going to write a sequel to it called ‘Delete’ because I loved it so much! We talk a lot and we’re very close … She knows that I do want to collaborate with her, but I want to collaborate with her as a big sister and a mentor in her life always. That’s what I care most about because I love that person, because I’ve known her so long. I mean, I met her when she was eight-years-old and I’m very proud of her.”

Ariana was recently spotted reuniting with her ex Big Sean outside of a recording studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 27. While it’s still uncertain why they were hanging out, Sean is definitely open to a romantic reunion. “Big Sean never imagined he would be hanging out with a single Ariana again. He never stopped caring about her and is definitely still attracted to her,” a source close to Sean told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels bad about how things ended and although they’re just hanging out as friends, he would love the opportunity to give their relationship another shot when the time is right.”

In addition to meeting up outside a recording studio, Ariana was spotted leaving in Big Sean’s ride.