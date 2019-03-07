Jason Hoppy: 5 Things To Know About Ex Bethenny Frankel Is Battling In Court

Jason Hoppy and ex-wife Bethenny Frankel began the custody trial for their eight-year-old daughter Bryn.

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, 48, and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, also 48, went to court on March 6 to continue their custody battle over daughter Bryn, 8. The two had reached a settlement agreement in 2014 for custody, but Bethenny sued for primary care in Dec. 2017, leading to the trial that just began. Find out five things to know about Bethenny’s ex below.

1. Jason rose to fame when he began dating Bethenny on her Bravo hit reality television show. He appeared on Real Housewives of New York while dating Bethenny in 2009, and then they had their own television show, Bethenny Getting Married? as well. The two had a whirlwind romance, dating for 11 months before getting married in March 2010, with the birth of their daughter Bryn only a couple of months later in May!

2. He’s a father. Jason has been in the news frequently due to his parenting habits and attempts to gain custody over his daughter Bryn.

3. He and Bethenny separated in 2012. While the formerly married couple decided to separate in 2012, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016. Their custody battle has been ongoing since Dec. 2017 when Bethenny sued for full custody. The trial began in March 2019, and has seemed to be quite difficult, with Bethenny claiming she was verbally abused and harassed by Jason, and him alleging that his ex-wife’s fame has hurt their daughter Bryn.

4. He was arrested in Jan. 2017 for stalking Bethenny. Jason was arrested at his apartment in New York City after Bethenny had claimed she had gotten “numerous emails and FaceTime calls” after her cease and desist order was filed by her then-boyfriend Dennis Shields in Nov. 2016, NYPD spokesperson Sophia Mason told HollywoodLife. Bethenny had told the NYPD that she was contacted by Jason “hundreds” of times and it was “all unwanted contact.” Sophia said that Bethenny told NYPD that Jason approached her at Bryn’s school and “tried to provoke a fight.” Jason denied the accusations Bethenny made, but he was charged with first degree harassment and fourth degree stalking.

5. Before his reality television career, Jason was a pharmaceutical sales executive and real estate agent. Jason attended the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was born on Sept. 10, 1970 in New York City.