Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd & Jasmine Tookes Reveal How To Learn To Love Going To The Gym

Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd & Jasmine Tookes told HL EXCLUSIVELY how they stay in such incredible shape & what they do to keep motivated!

Need some fitness inspo? Look no further than these two Angels! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at Victoria’s Secret’s Ultimate Girls Night In event at Delilah on Feb. 7, V.S. Angels Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes talked to us about finding their inner inspiration to hit the gym. Romee told us that when it comes to finding motivation to work out, it’s all about the company you keep. “I think it’s important if you want to start to go to the gym with someone else because it makes it way more fun,” Romee said. “Book a class with a friend and then maybe go have a bite after to make it more fun. Make it more of a social thing.” Jasmie added, “Making it fun is definitely important, but also setting a goal. It makes you want to workout when you know there’s a goal at the end.”

Romee and Jasmine also went on tell us how they keep in such amazing shape. “For me it’s all about balance,” she told us. “It’s about a healthy lifestyle, but also just being yourself and enjoying whatever you do.” Meanwhile, Jasmine insists on keeping to a routine. “I’ve been playing sports my whole life, so I’ve developed this habit of a routine,” she told us. “Then when I started modeling I wasn’t really working out at all, and then I started working with Victoria’s Secret. I knew I needed to build muscle, I needed to be strong, and I needed to be able to walk down that runway.”

Jasmine went on to reveal that she and Romee actually hit up the gym together. “Romee and I work out together so much, so being able to have a friend to push you on days you don’t want to go is so helpful,” she added. “When one of you is tired the other one pushes you to go and it really helps keep each other motivated, and setting a goal together really helps. I always encourage people if you can’t afford to go to the gym, you can always go outside. Go for a run, go for a walk, find some stairs. You don’t have to be training on a machine. You can go for a hike instead and still get your body moving. You also don’t have to be killing yourself at the gym. If you’re just starting out, start slow, walk a mile and work your way up from there.” Romee added, “It also gives you more energy and makes you feel stronger, and that’s really what you need.”

Romee was selected to be a newcomer at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014, and by 2015, she was promoted to a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Jasmine also became an Angel in 2015, and in 2016, she wore the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fantasy Bra worth $3 million.