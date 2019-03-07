Tiny Jokes She’s The New Kris Jenner As She Heads To Watch Her Son, 14, Perform

Tiny is one proud mama! The singer took a page out of Kris Jenner’s book when she attended her son’s first rap performance in Atlanta on March 6. Tiny shared the fiercest glam shots and she was feeling herself. — ‘On my Kris Jenner sh-t’, she gushed!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is on her Kris Jenner sh-t! The Xscape singer, 43, was feeling herself in new photos she shared on Instagram, ahead of her 14-year-old son, King Harris‘ first-ever rap show in Atlanta on March 6. Tiny stunned in a camouflage, glittery jumpsuit in multiple shots, where she stood tall in sneaker wedges. The proud momma also sported a new do’ — a wavy ombre with red on top and blonde on the bottom.

“On my way to see My KING @the_next_king10 at the Masquerade Underground Atl. #MembersOnly,” Tiny captioned her collage of sultry photos before the show. “On my Kris Jenner sh-t”, she added, replacing the actual cuss word with an emoji. Tiny shared a second post, which included a live video of King’s performance.

“My baby @the_next_king10 was soooooo lit tonight!!”, she captioned the clip of screaming fans jumping to her son’s beats. “I was so damn proud. I couldn’t stop hollering & still can’t stop smiling. Gotta thank @yungboitrunks for showing my boy so much love & giving him the opportunity to perform for the first time. The whole show was on a whole other level. #MyWildCardChild#MyKingALilStar”.

King’s father, veteran rapper, T.I. also gushed over how proud he was on Instagram. “Yeah man, King working da other one!!! Wouldn’t have believed it had I not seen for myself…He was LIT lit …I must say,” Tip wrote alongside a video from King’s show. “Proud to see him following his dreams. Looking forward to witnessing His journey. TUUUUUNNUP King!!!! Rumble young Man Rumble….”

And, it looks like the rap genes certainly run in the family. “My goodness…Look what my sperm can do!!!”, Tip captioned a second video of King’s first gig. “Proud Pops,” he added.