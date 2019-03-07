Sophie Turner Reveals Joe Jonas Is The Reason For Her Happiness: ‘He Loves Me More Than I Love Myself’

‘Games of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner credits Joe Jonas for her happiness in new interview. She said Joe ‘loves me more than I love myself.’

While one adventure for Sophie Turner, 23, is ending – Game of Thrones concludes its eighth and final season later this year – she’ll begin another one soon after with her wedding to Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas, 29, this summer. Sophie said in a new interview with Glamour UK that her happiness is due to Joe! “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she said. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.” With Joe’s inspiration, Sophie picked up a new hobby of painting, even though she said “it’s like the worst painting you’ve ever seen!”

Sophie also talked about how she has dealt with her very public relationship, while simultaneously wanting to keep it on the private side. “I appreciate the private moments more than the public ones; I don’t go out as much as I used to,” Sophie said. “I’m a hermit. As an actor, it’s important to be able to dissolve into a character, to maintain some sort of anonymity and it’s hard if you’re dating a Jonas brother. Well, I think they [the paparazzi] follow Joe – I’m just the tag-along!” Well we think that Sophie is for sure a star – she definitely stole the scenes in her fiancé’s newest music video!

We’re sure Sophie is excited for her fiancé, who just got back together with brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, reuniting as a band and making fans happy around the world. Sophie participated in their music video for new single “Sucker,” alongside other “J Sisters” Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Danielle Jonas, 32, who are married to Nick and Kevin respectively. We’re so happy Sophie revealed a little more about her relationship, and we can’t wait to watch her work her magic on the last season of Game of Thrones!