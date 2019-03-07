Shawn Mendes ‘Likes’ New Picture Of Ex Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Reacts — See Message

Just a month before Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber began dating again, she was on the arm of Shawn Mendes. He just like an IG photo of the now married model and we have the Biebs’ surprising response.

It’s crazy to think how only two months passed between Hailey Baldwin being rumored to be Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend to officially becoming Justin Bieber‘s fiancée. The “In My Blood” maintained that he and the 22-year-old model were just friends, but they sure looked like a hot couple as each other’s dates at the 2018 Met Gala last May. Now that Hailey’s married to Justin, Shawn’s still showing love to the blonde beauty and her 25-year-old husband’s response is surprising. On March 6, Justin posted a paparazzi pic of Hailey to his Instagram, showing her behind the wheel of a car looking gorgeous. And guess what, Shawn openly liked it!

It seemed like the 20-year-old singer could be crushing on another man’s wife as fans quickly took notice of Shawn liking the pic of Hailey on Justin’s account. The “Sorry” singer quickly squashed any notion that Shawn could be creeping on his woman. He wrote “Their friends, relax.” Well, after that the attention shifted to Justin’s grammar as it should have read “They’re” instead.

Comments by Celebs’s Instagram page captured both Shawn’s like and Justin’s comment and he was taken to task for his grammatical error. “How can he not know it’s ‘they’re,”’ one person wrote while another said “THEY’RE they are.” “The school system failed you, JB,” another fan commented while one wrote directly to him “@justinbieber dude how can u not know their Vs they’re?”

Hailey and Shawn created some buzz in the spring of 2018, seen spending time together on possible dates and then really turned up the gossip meter when they went as a couple to the May 7 Met Gala. Shawn later claimed they were only pals and by June, Hailey was dating Justin after having an initial romance in 2016. They got engaged on July 8 after a whirlwind second go at love and were married in a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. Meanwhile, Shawn’s still single, focusing on his music and being nothing but friends with Hailey.

Even when Justin and Hailey started hanging out and fans weren’t sure it they were just friends again, Shawn was shipping on Jailey. He told Canada’s ETALK on June 18, 2018, “I think that’s awesome,” if they really were a couple again. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people,” he added. But there was a plot twist when Shawn hinted there could have been something more between he and the model in a Nov. of 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, “I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo,” he told the publication about his time with Hailey.