Kandi Burruss’s burlesque show is going to be a show to remember! HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 10 episode of ‘RHOA,’ and Kandi decides to bring out Cynthia Bailey for a surprise appearance!

Kandi Burruss has big plans for her burlesque show, and those plans include Cynthia Bailey! Our EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta gives us our first taste Kandi’s super sexy show in action. Kandi is featuring Cynthia during her show for a “little demonstration.” Kandi hasn’t told Cynthia anything about what’s going on during the show, so she’s just going with the flow. “I don’t have any script. I don’t have any direction. Okay!” Cynthia says before going on stage. Both Cynthia and Kandi look incredible in skintight white outfits.

“I did not tell Cynthia everything she would be doing on stage because I want the reactions to the best part,” Kandi says. Cynthia walks out on stage during the show, and Kandi doesn’t waste any time taking things to a whole new level. “Tell me how wet you are,” Kandi says to Cynthia seductively. When Kandi says those 6 words, everyone’s jaws hit the floor. Kandi is going there! The preview ends before Cynthia can answer her. Kandi certainly knows how to put on a show because of her past with Xscape and more.

So, what exactly is this burlesque show all about? The event, described as a burlesque show/dungeon party, was thrown Oct. 12 in Atlanta. “Experience your darkest fantasies at this interactive event inviting everyone to an evening of overall liberation. Elements of sensuality and soul will combine, creating jaw-dropping burlesque performances plus DJ sets that will keep you dancing all night long,” the event description reads. The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.