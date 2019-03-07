Queen Elizabeth Posts First Instagram: See Pic

The Queen of England just became social media royalty. She shared her 1st ever photo to Instagram on March 7, & she wrote an incredibly meaningful caption to coincide with the snap.

Congratulations are in order for Queen Elizabeth II. The 92-year-old royal just experienced a digital rite of passage, and shared her first ever Instagram post. Yep, the Queen of England is on the gram. The first social media post from the queen was a telling one, and it was ALL about her family’s history. After paying a visit to London’s Science Museum, she was inspired to tell a tale. “Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert,” the Queen wrote in her post. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843,” her caption continued, alongside a photo of said letter. Ok, so we’re not getting selfies from Queen Elizabeth just yet, but we’ll take what we can get.

The Queen reportedly shared the detailed post to the social network via an iPad, in the early afternoon in London. The photo was shared from the official royal family account, but make no mistake, this post in particular was signed off by the Queen herself. “Elizabeth R.” the final words of the post read. The member of the royal family also took the time to explain why she felt like now was the perfect time to publish her first ever post. “It seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors,” she said after her visit.

It looks like the Queen is consistently inspired by her visits to the famous London museum. The museum also marks the location that spurred her to send out her first tweet back in 2014. “It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R,” she wrote following her October visit. Who knew the Queen was such a science buff!

The Queen’s first-ever IG post comes just three days after the royal palace constructed some new social media guidelines. In an effort to put a stop to online bullying, the set of rules bans any “obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful” comments on any of the royal family’s official accounts. Something tells us that when it comes to the Queen, there will be nothing but love in the comments of her Instagram debut.