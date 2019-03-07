Paul Manafort Sentenced To 47 Months In Prison For Tax & Bank Fraud: He’s ‘Humiliated’

Paul Manafort is going to prison. The former Trump campaign chairman has been sentenced to 47 months after pleading guilty to eight charges, including bank and tax fraud.

The house of cards is toppling. After asking for compassion in his sentencing, Paul Manafort has been sentenced by a federal judge to 47 months in prison on March 7 for defrauding banks and the government, as well as failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars he made from political consulting in Ukraine, charges that stemmed from the Mueller investigation. Prosecutors recommended between 19 and 25 years in prison, a recommendation which Judge TS Ellis called “excessive” in Thursday’s sentencing hearing. In addition to his nearly four years in prison, Manafort has been ordered to pay at least $6 million in restitution to the government. On top of that, he’ll also have to play a $50,000 fine, and serve three years of supervised release. A jury found Manafort guilty on guilty on eight counts during a three-week trial over the summer — five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts, and two counts of bank fraud. The former Trump presidential campaign chairman was acquitted on 10 additional charges of foreign banking and bank fraud when the jury could not come to a consensus.

Before being sentenced, Manafort spoke for around four minutes. While he didn’t apologize for his crimes, Manafort did admit that he felt “humiliated and ashamed.” “I know it is my conduct that brought me here,” he told Judge Ellis. “My life — personally and professionally — is in shambles.” Manafort later addressed Ellis personally, saying, “I ask you to be compassionate.” While Ellis admitted that before these crimes, Manafort had been “a good friend” and a “generous person, ” he stated that this “can’t erase” his crimes. While Ellis didn’t sentence Manafort with the maximum jail time, Ellis revealed that he was disappointed that Manafort hadn’t shown any remorse for his crimes. “I was surprised I did not hear you express regret for engaging in criminal conduct,” Ellis said. “I hope you will reflect on that.”

Manafort has another trial next week with a different federal judge, to receive sentencing for two crimes he pleaded guilty to over the summer: witness tampering and conspiracy related to his illegal Ukrainian income. Manafort begged the judge in his pre-sentencing court filings for leniency; he is 70 years old, a sentence of 20+ years could be more than life in prison. Manafort’s health has declined since he lost his bail agreement and went to jail for witness tampering in July 2018. He now needs a cane to walk after previously using a wheelchair. He is currently in solitary confinement at the Alexandria Detention Center for his own safety.

Manafort’s investigation began a year ago, when the FBI stormed his house in Alexandria, Virginia and seized documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential race. Manafort surrendered to the FBI and was indicted on charges including laundering over $18 million through foreign banks.

While he was initially released on bail, it was revoked after he was served with new charges — obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among others. He has remained behind bars since. He was accused by Mueller of trying to witness tamper in his money laundering case. With Manafort sentenced, and Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testifying before Congress just a week prior that the president allegedly committed multiple crimes, it’s not looking good. Who’s next?