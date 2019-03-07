Paris Jackson Enjoying Romantic Escape To New Orleans With BF Amid ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc Drama

It seems like everyone is chattering about the new ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary surrounding Michael Jackson, but Paris Jackson has whisked herself far away from family drama, HL has learned.

It’s off to the ‘Big Easy’ for Paris Jackson, 20, and her man Gabriel Glenn. The two lovebirds jet set to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and left their distress about the new Leaving Neverland documentary back at home, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. It sounds like the two are having a ball in Louisiana, and a Jackson family source told us all about the trip. “Paris has been enjoying a romantic getaway to New Orleans with her boyfriend the past few days. They went together for Mardi Gras, and they’ve been immersing themselves in all the music and culture of the city. They’ve been going to hole-in-the-wall places to hear live music, just blending in with the crowds and having fun together. People have been very friendly and welcoming, everything is about the music so Paris is in her element. Her trip couldn’t come at a better time, it’s a great escape from the stress of this attack on her dad,” our source shared. HollywoodLife has reached out to Paris’ rep for comment.

Even while living it up in New Orleans, Paris did take one quick moment to address the new documentary. The HBO film, which focused on the sexual abuse allegations surrounding her famous father, Michael Jackson, has everyone up in arms. While Paris didn’t issue an official statement, one tweet said it all. The singer responded to a tweet that claimed, “Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims.” In a now-deleted tweet, she replied, “I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article, though,” her post read.

At least, through all the ups and downs, Paris has her beau at her side. Her musician boyfriend, also one half of her band, The Soundflowers, is attached at her hip these days. The adorable pair appear to have a great relationship, and a source told HollywoodLife how sweet their romance really is. “Paris and Gabriel had the perfect Valentine’s Day. They spent it relaxing at home watching movies and playing music together,” our source shared. “Paris is head over heels in love and has been telling her friends that Gabriel is her soulmate. Gabriel is so supportive of her and encouraging, he’s her biggest cheerleader with everything from her music to the day to day life stuff she has to deal with. And he’s extremely attentive to her, it’s obvious that he adores her. He even writes loves songs for her. They’re very, very sweet together, this relationship is so good for her.”